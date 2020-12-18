Brees to start vs. Chiefs, Saints believe he’s fully healthy

Brees, 41, hasn’t played since Nov. 15 against the San Francisco 49ers after suffering 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung.

Schefter reported earlier this week the Saints were in “no rush” to bring Brees back for this weekend’s matchup against the Chiefs.

However, the Saints blew an opportunity to clinch the NFC South last weekend by falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still eligible to clinch the division title, New Orleans probably wants Brees back for Sunday’s matchup in order to give the team its best shot of winning.

The Saints can clinch the division on Sunday with a win, a Buccaneers loss, or a tie and a Tampa Bay tie. If New Orleans had clinched the title last weekend, Brees might have sat out another week, though there’s no way to tell if that would have been the case.

Brees is 4-6 all-time against the Chiefs, though the two sides haven’t met since 2016. He’ll face Patrick Mahomes for the first time in his career on Sunday.