Braunwyn Windham-Burke Is ‘Shocked’ at ‘How Many Lies’ Kelly Dodd Is ‘Allowed to Tell’

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is at odds with her co-star, Kelly Dodd. And the drama continues to play out on social media.

After Kelly made some serious accusations against Braunwyn in a series of tweets – plus one shocker during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen – the mom of seven says she can’t believe “how many lies” Kelly is “allowed to tell.”

Kelly Dodd believes her ‘RHOC’ co-star is a fake alcoholic

Things really started escalating between Kelly and Braunwyn when Kelly claimed on WWHL that Braunwyn was a fake alcoholic. In the RHOC season 15 premiere, Braunwyn revealed that she is an alcoholic, and that storyline has continued to play out in recent episodes. But Kelly told Andy that she isn’t buying it.

“I think her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake,” Kelly said. “I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show. She already had this planned, she wanted to get her own show. Her talent agent told her to stop drinking… it’s all contrived. I don’t believe she is a real alcoholic.”

When a fan asked Braunwyn what her response was to Kelly’s claims, she said that she’s learned through others that when people have a hard time with her being sober, it’s more about their own issue.

Braunwyn admitted that she had people in her life telling her to clean up her act because she was “blacked out drinking most days.” She admits it’s possible that she got sober for the show. And she says she doesn’t remember much from her first season on RHOC.

The reality star added that anyone who knows her doesn’t doubt that she’s an alcoholic. But, Braunwyn says that Kelly is “vile and cruel” so her comments weren’t unexpected.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke claims her co-star Kelly Dodd tells a lot of lies

Since the RHOC season premiere, Kelly has been making a sport out of posting digs against Braunwyn. Many of those tweets remain on Kelly’s feed, but there was one that she deleted after Braunwyn called her out.

“I am not going to be blamed for her mental disorders, alcoholism, cheating, violence, & her children being depressed. She’s been in a 5150 hold,” Kelly tweeted, then deleted, according to Page Six.

Braunwyn quickly responded via her Instagram Story when she saw Kelly’s tweet. In a video, the Barefoot in Heels blogger told her followers that she once again had to wake up to lies about herself on social media.

“Good morning. So once again, I’m waking up, reading some stuff and honestly, there’s certain people I work with that I’m shocked how much they get away with. How many lies they’re allowed to tell — how it seems like nothing really happens.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke claims she’s never been on a 5150 hold

In her video, Braunwyn said that she wanted “to clear something up.” She stated that Kelly is telling a lie, and she’s never been on a 5150 hold. Then, Braunwyn explained that there’s nothing wrong with a 5150 hold for people who need them.

“You know, when I needed help 10 years ago, I checked myself in. So that’s a different situation. But, 5150 holds are good for people who need them. There’s no shame in that. There’s no shame in mental health issues,” Braunwyn said.

In California, state law defines a 5150-5155 hold as an action taken when a person, as a result of a mental health disorder, is a danger to others or themselves. With probable cause, a professional person designated by the county may take the person into custody for a period of up to 72 hours for “assessment, evaluation, and crisis intervention” at a treatment facility.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County air Wednesday nights on Bravo.