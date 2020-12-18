Boosie Badazz: I Predicted FBG Duck’s Murder!!

In another part of Boosie Badazz’s most recent interview with DJ Vlad, he says that he predicted the death of Chicago rapper FBG Duck.

Vlad asked Boosie what’s the least amount of money he’s heard somebody offer to have somebody killed:

“It depends on who it is,” said Boosie. “It depends on how big the fish is. Two grand, $1,500. They’ll blast you for $2500.” Boosie says the amount goes right up to $100,000.

“This street sh*t,” he continued. “You know how many n*ggas they got in the street with $100,000? More than you can think of. More than you went to high school with.”

He went on to add that he thought FBG Duck’s killing was a hit.

“I think he had a bag on his head. N*ggas get sprayed like that, there’s a bag involved. I never got to meet him, but I ain’t gonna say I kind of changed him, but I said he was going to be killed. My nephew showed me a thing before, like when he put me on to FGB Duck and he showed me a song when he was talkin’ about everybody like, ‘Man, this n*gga be going hard. Check him out.’ And bro, we in this f*ckin’ studio. I say, ‘That n*gga from the Chi, he dissed all them n*ggas, they gonna kill’ em.’ Man, I said that sh*t, bro.”

He continued: “When that dude died, that sh*t struck back cross my fuckin’ mind. Bro. It had me not even want to talk on sh*t ’cause I feel like I bring bad luck to sh*t when I say sh*t. The same nephew walked in and said, ‘Boosie bro, you said that.’ I said, ‘What?’ He said, ‘Man, they killed that boy form Chicago’ and showed me the phone with him laying down. I said, ‘Bro! Two months later.'”