Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing

WASHINGTON () – Boeing (NYSE:) officials “inappropriately coached” test pilots during recertification efforts after two fatal 737 MAX crashes, according to a lengthy congressional report released on Friday.
The report from the Senate Commerce Committee Republican staff said testing of a key safety system known as MCAS tied to both fatal crashes was contrary to proper protocol.
The committee concluded Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing officials “had established a pre-determined outcome to reaffirm a long-held human factor assumption related to pilot reaction time … It appears, in this instance, FAA and Boeing were attempting to cover up important information that may have contributed to the 737 MAX tragedies.”
