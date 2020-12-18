Big Sean On Dealing With Anxiety And Depression

“Now I know how to deal with [it.]”
Big Sean is sharing how he’s learned to cope with his anxiety and depression, in hopes that it will help others.
For the rapper, taking a “break” before he needs one has been key. “You just have to pace yourself and take a break before you need a break,” he told People. “It gets very real. Especially with a person like me. I live inside my head so much.”
“I go over scenarios and I go over two or three things at the same time, and that creates an overwhelming feeling and a lot of anxiety, which leads to depression, which leads to all these things,” he continued.
“I had to learn how to pace myself. Not to say I still don’t go through those things, I definitely do,” Big Sean added. “It’s just, now I know how to deal with them. I know how to get through them easier and I know what it is [I’m dealing with].”
It wasn’t easy for Big Sean to get to this point, though. He says he used to be “confused on why I was feeling like that, because nobody ever talked to me about it.”
By making himself “a priority,” the rapper realized he was doing something good for his mental health.
“When you do that, you start looking better, and you start feeling better, and being better in everything you do,” he explained. “So, it’s important.”
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and find resources about anxiety and depression at ADAA’s website.
