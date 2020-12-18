Betty White Is Almost 99 And Thriving Amidst The Coronavirus Pandemic

On January 17th Betty White will be celebrating her 99th birthday. The coronavirus pandemic has posed a major threat to the elderly community, but luckily White has been staying safe and thriving. Although she won’t be able to have a big celebration this year, the former Golden Girl plans to toast her special day with a few close friends.

In White’s long acting career she has brought smiles and laughs to her fans. Through trying times she has kept a positive outlook on life and focused on keeping herself healthy. She also has found ways to stay active safely during the pandemic.

Staying Safe In The Pandemic

When the pandemic hit, fans expressed concern over White’s health and wellness, especially after Tom Hanks contracted the virus. Her publicist quickly released a statement that she was “doing very well and being extra careful.” She has been quarantining in her mansion and taking this time to enjoy some well-deserved relaxation. White has also been having others run errands like grocery shopping for her so she can avoid places she might contract the virus.

White has made sure to work to keep herself mentally healthy as well as physically. Tom Sullivan, a close friend of White reported that “she owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her.” White’s acting career is still in full swing, despite the obvious delays caused by the pandemic. She is set to star in a Lifetime Christmas movie, which will now have to be delayed until 2021.

White’s Upcoming Birthday

White has been able to keep a positive attitude and is finding small ways to celebrate her upcoming birthday amid the pandemic. She will be sharing her special day safely with a few close friends. And White’s friends can’t wait to celebrate with her. “She’s an inspiration for everyone around her – she refuses to get down and keeps everyone on their toes,” they told Ok Magazine. “Her friends and loved ones are ready to raise their glasses to celebrate her great life.” Cheers to you Betty!