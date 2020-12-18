BC tight end Hunter Long declares for the NFL Draft

Boston College redshirt junior Hunter Long, one of the nation’s top tight ends, has decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

A native of Exeter, N.H., Long excelled at Deerfield Academy, receiving seven scholarship offers before deciding on BC.

After redshirting his freshman year, Long appeared in 12 games as a sophomore, recording two touchdowns and 103 yards on four receptions. In 2019, the 6-foot-5-inch, 253-pounder tallied a team-high 509 yards and two touchdowns on 28 receptions. And in 2020, Long led all tight ends nationally with 57 receptions and 685 receiving yards.

Long finishes his collegiate career with 89 receptions for 1,297 yards and nine touchdowns. His 57 receptions this year are the second-most by a tight end in program history, trailing only Pete Mitchell’s 66 catches in 1993.

“We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL Draft,” said BC coach Jeff Hafley. “Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”