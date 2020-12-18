Barnhart’s burning questions for Week 13

Tony Barnhart | SEC Network

On Dec. 5, 1992, Alabama and Florida met at Birmingham’s Legion Field in the first-ever SEC championship game. It was the first conference championship game of any kind.

Former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer conceived of the idea after the expansion that added South Carolina and Arkansas to form a 12-team conference split into East and West Divisions.

Not everyone in the conference was sold on the idea. Far from it. The coaches were very concerned that adding an extra game would make it more difficult for the SEC to play for the national championship.

Going into the game, Alabama was 11-0 and was ranked No. 1. A loss to the Gators and Steve Spurrier would surely knock the Crimson Tide out of a chance to win the national title.

“Let’s just say that there were a lot of nervous people in our conference,” said Kramer in an interview a few years ago. “I know. I was one of them.”

But it all worked out.

Alabama’s Antonio Langham returned an intercepted pass for a touchdown with 2:54 left to win the game 28-21. The Crimson Tide would go on to beat Miami in the Sugar Bowl for the national championship.

It wasn’t long before every conference at the FBS level had a league championship game.

Saturday marks the 29th SEC championship game and the 10th time that Alabama and Florida will meet for the title. No. 1 Alabama holds a 5-4 edge in those games.

Saturday also marks the end of a historic SEC season of conference-only games. In addition to Alabama vs. Florida, there will be three other makeup games: Texas A,amp;M at Tennessee, Ole Miss at LSU, and Missouri at Mississippi State.

And consider this: If Saturday’s games are played as scheduled, it means that of the 71 games scheduled for the COVID-impacted 2020 season, the SEC will have played all but two (Georgia vs. Vanderbilt, Ole Miss vs. Texas A,amp;M). No other conference came close to that. It is an amazing accomplishment.

Here are our Five Burning Questions Championship Saturday:

Could the Heisman Trophy be decided in the SEC championship game?

Well, let’s do the math.

Florida’s Kyle Trask is the nation’s No. 2 passer with an average of 371.7 yards passing per game. He is less than one yard per game behind leader Dillion Gabriel of UCF. Trask has thrown an incredible 40 touchdown passes, 10 ahead of Gabriel at No. 2. He has completed 70 percent of his passes. Did last week’s upset loss to LSU hurt his chances? He did throw two interceptions but he also threw for 474 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama’s Mac Jones is completing an incredible 76.4 percent of his passes for 332.1 yards per game, 27 touchdowns and only three interceptions. And here’s the clincher: Jones leads the nation with 11.7 yards per passing attempt. His quarterback rating of 203.90 leads the nation. In fact, he’s the only quarterback in FBS who has a QBR of over 200. And Jones has been throwing to a receiver, DeVonta Smith, who will get a lot of Heisman votes because of his impact down the stretch.

Is Alabama in the College Football Playoff win or lose against Florida?

It sure looks that way. Alabama has been such a solid No. 1 all season, outscoring its opponents by a gaudy average score of 50-17, that there is simply no way the Crimson Tide drops out of the top four even if they stumble against the Gators.

Now Alabama (10-0) would love to win and remain the No. 1 seed because that means the Crimson Tide would open the playoffs in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

So, what’s on the line when Texas A,amp;M goes to Tennessee?

It could be quite a lot.

The Aggies (7-1), whose only loss is to No. 1 Alabama, caught a tough break last week when its game with Ole Miss was cancelled. Because at No. 5 in the CFP rankings, Texas A,amp;M needs all of the data points it can get to jump into the top four.

Let’s put it this way. For Texas A,amp;M to have a shot of reaching the four-team playoffs, the Aggies must first take care of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Then they have to hope that either No. 3 Clemson (vs. Notre Dame) or No. 4 Ohio State (vs. Northwestern) stumble in their respective conference championship games.

Any more fun games out there?

Oh yeah.

An SEC season that has seen record-setting scoring is going to finish with a bang.

You already know about Alabama, which leads the SEC in scoring (49.5 ppg) while Florida is second (41.2).

But keep a watchful eye on Ole Miss at LSU. This one could be really wild.

It starts with defense. Or the lack thereof.

Ole Miss (4-5) is third behind Alabama and Florida in scoring offense at 39.8 points per game. But the Rebels are dead last in the conference in scoring defense at 38.8.

LSU (4-5) is 10th in the SEC in scoring defense at 33.4 points per game.

LSU, the defending national champions, may have salvaged its season with a 37-34 shocker at Florida last week.

Both teams need a win to finish 5-5.

Ole Miss has not won at Tiger Stadium since 2008.

Missouri is 5-4 under first-year head coach Eli Drinkwitz. How big a deal would it be for the Tigers to beat Mississippi State and finish 6-4?

A very big deal. Here’s why.

Six SEC wins would be the second-most since Missouri joined the conference in 2012. The 2013 and 2014 Missouri teams won the SEC East at 7-1. Six conference wins would mark just the eighth time in school history that Missouri has reached that total.

And it should be noted that since Connor Bazelak became the starting quarterback the Tigers are 6-2 with both losses (Florida, Georgia) coming against teams in the Top 10.

Because of changes brought on by the COVID-19 virus, Missouri has played only three games on their originally-scheduled date in 2020. Win against the struggling Bulldogs (2-7) of Mike Leach and Drinkwitz will get a lot of Coach of the Year votes.