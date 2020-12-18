Barack Obama Gushes About Daughter Malia’s British Boyfriend in Rare Candid Moment

The former president of the U.S. reveals that her eldest daughter’s boyfriend quarantined with his family at the beginning of the pandemic because he was ‘stuck’ in the country.

While Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are not ones who avoid discussion about their family, it’s not the case with their two daughters who are notoriously private about their personal lives. But now the former president himself has dished on his daughter Malia Obama’s love relationship, which has become the subject of interest of many Americans.

During an interview on the Bill Simmons podcast, the 59-year-old confirmed that his eldest daughter is dating an English guy. And the Obama family may have become closer than people thought with Malia’s beau after the young man spent time with the former first family of the United States at the beginning of the pandemic.

Barack spilled the beans that Malia’s boyfriend quarantined with them at the beginning of the pandemic when asked what is his favorite part of their time in isolation together. “I think, [like] a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing little arts and crafts projects and then slowly, you know, they started to get a little bored with us,” he shared. “Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend who was with us for a little while, spades.”

Not holding back from talking about Malia’s boyfriend, he gushed, “He’s British…wonderful young man, and he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up. So we took him in and I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

On what surprised him during the time Malia’s boyfriend stayed with them, he revealed, “The only thing you discover-this is not a surprise to you, Bill, because you’ve got a son-young men eat. It’s weird to watch them consume food. My grocery bill went up about 30 percent.”

Barack didn’t mention the name of Malia’s boyfriend, but the 22-year-old Harvard student was first reported dating Rory Farquharson in 2017 after they were spotted kissing at the annual Ivy League game between Harvard and Yale in New Haven, Connecticut. In early of this year, it was reported that Malia had been spending last year’s holidays at his home in London.