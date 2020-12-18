Awesome news for HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant

The renewal news was obviously great for Kaley Cuoco, who delivered one of her finest performances to date in The Flight Attendant, and also executive produced the series through her Yes, Norman Productions shingle. And the actor-slash-producer whole-heartedly seconded Boys’ excitement in that Warner Media presser. “To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success.”

The how of continuing the story of The Flight Attendant might prove a little bit trickier the second time around though, because the eight-episode miniseries exhausted the tale which inspired it, Chris Bohjalian’s wildly popular novel of the same name. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Cuoco addressed the challenges ahead: “Okay. Next season, where are we going to be? Okay. What are these characters doing? Oh my God. We can do our own story on this character. Maybe where she goes from here, and what she’s learned. And obviously dealing with alcoholism and still trying to maintain this other lifestyle. So I think that we earned it. I think people really love it. Like I said, I’m honestly shocked, but I’m thrilled.”

Bohjalian’s novel also ends in a dramatically different fashion than the first season, so it should be clear skies ahead for Cuoco and company in making the story their own. Given the narrative threads they left dangling in the season 1 finale, they seem to have a pretty good idea about how to progress the stories of Cassie, Ani (Zosia Mamet), Megan (Rosie Perez), and the rest of the crew moving forward too. And quite frankly, we cannot wait to see where those stories might go.