Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 1.20% By .com

.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the lost 1.20%.

The best performers of the session on the were Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.79% or 0.090 points to trade at 1.645 at the close. Meanwhile, Megaport Ltd (ASX:) added 5.12% or 0.73 points to end at 14.99 and Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.83% or 0.20 points to 4.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which fell 36.07% or 1.360 points to trade at 2.410 at the close. A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) declined 23.64% or 3.14 points to end at 10.14 and Qbe Insurance Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 12.46% or 1.240 points to 8.710.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 715 to 564 and 351 ended unchanged.

Shares in A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 23.64% or 3.14 to 10.14.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was up 9.67% to 15.295.

Gold Futures for February delivery was down 0.23% or 4.35 to $1886.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in January fell 0.27% or 0.13 to hit $48.23 a barrel, while the February Brent oil contract fell 0.39% or 0.20 to trade at $51.30 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.21% to 0.7605, while AUD/JPY rose 0.07% to 78.62.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.10% at 89.835.