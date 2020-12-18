Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla have banned a root certificate being used by the Kazakhstan government to intercept and decrypt HTTPS traffic (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla have banned a root certificate being used by the Kazakhstan government to intercept and decrypt HTTPS traffic — This marks the second time browsers makers had to intervene and block a certificate used by the Kazakhstan government to spy on its citizens.
