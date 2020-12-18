Alert issued for -hour gym in Sydney’s Northern Beaches hotspot

An alert has been issued for a gym in Avalon on Sydney’s Northern Beaches after a positive case of COVID-19 visited the location while potentially infectious.

NSW Health is calling on several hundred people who attended Anytime Fitness in Avalon to get tested and isolate immediately.

A number of people who attended this gym will be identified as close contacts and will be required to isolate for 14 days.

The gym has been closed until further notice and is undergoing cleaning while contact tracers identify anyone who may be at risk.

“The large exposure range of this case means there are potential contacts numbering in the hundreds,” a warning from NSW Health said.