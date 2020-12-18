A cut above

The director is called the captain of the ship as it’s his instructions that hold sway. He shapes the product in his own unique way and stamps it with his personality. He,rsquo;s one indispensable commodity in the whole unit. And has the ability to turn things around single-handedly. Akela hi kaafi hai. And looking at the names that have been nominated for the FLYX Filmfare OTT Awards in the Best Director, Series category, you,rsquo;ll surely feel the same way…

Best Director, Series



Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy (Paatal Lok)

The morass of corruption that pervades every section of our society has been highlighted in the series. Every character in the series wants to take advantage of the situation and climb ahead. No one seems interested in serving justice and truth. The directors introduced us to a world full of jaded characters and made us fall in love with it despite its amoral quality.

Krishna D.K. and Raj Nidimoru (The Family Man)

Raj and DK created a character who looked too normal to be a secret agent. But it’s this everyman quality that made it so deadly. But what made the show such a mass favourite was the fact that they humanised the central characters. Nothing is black and white here, everything and everyone is painted with a shade of grey.

Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair (Special OPS)

Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair imagined a world where an Indian agency seemingly has tons of money and crack operatives at its disposal to dispel terror threats against India. The agents are placed across the world to nip trouble in the bud, so to speak. The highly aspirational nature of this hugely patriotic show endeared itself to the viewers.

Oni Sen (Asur)

Oni Sen created a world where serial killers roamed large and attracted followers and copy cats. Asur was Zodiac killer meeting Indian mythology and was peopled with complex individuals. And they made sure that their high concept premise remained rooted in reality and didn,rsquo;t sail over people’s heads.