A Canadian’s Gripping Tale Withers Under Scrutiny

For much of the since the charge was laid, Mark Mazzetti, Graham Bowley, Malachy Browne and I have been looking into two broad and related questions: Why are the police confident that Mr. Chaudhry is a fabulist and what did Mr. Chaudhry actually do?

The short version of our article is that investigators, largely using publicly available information like flight records and his social media posts, quickly determined that Mr. Chaudhry did not enter Syria or join ISIS, much less commit the grievous crimes he describes in the podcast. Our review of everything we could find about Mr. Chaudhry, who lives in Burlington, Ontario, did not rule out the possibility that he went to Syria within a narrow window of a few weeks. But we also found a history of misrepresentations by him that casts ample doubt on his claims.

Ultimately, we could not find any independent corroboration of Mr. Chaudhry’s participation in the atrocities he claims to have committed in the “Caliphate” podcast.

The group I was part of looked into Mr. Chaudhry’s claims, not what the podcast’s journalists did with them. That was the role of the editors. In an editors’ note attached to the “Caliphate” episodes, they said that the podcast was “not sufficiently rigorous” and that its episodes featuring Mr. Chaudhry did not meet The Times’s standards.

In a new episode of “Caliphate,” Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The Times, offers more detail about where things went wrong with “Caliphate” and what’s being done to avoid a similar failure in the future.