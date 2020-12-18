’90 Day Finace’ Bares All Spoilers: Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira Cheating Scandal

Fans of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé are gearing up for the new spin off series, 90 Day Bares All. This new show is all about the couples that we loved to watch on 90 Day Fiancé.

The best part about this show is that it will be unedited and we will see all the things that TLC can’t show you! The newest spoilers for the show take a look at Yazan Abo Horira and Brittany Banks and what we have seen is shocking!

’90 Day Bares All’ Spoilers: The Text Message Proof

When it comes to Brittany, she loves to keep pictures and text messages that she has been sent. This comes up in the newest spoilers for the 90 Day Bares All season premiere.

We see Shaun Robinson as the host and she is interviewing the couple. Of course, it is a virtual interview and Yazan gets so angry that even his translator had to pause for a moment.

’90 Day Bares All’ Spoilers: Brittany Banks and Yazan Abo Horira Cheating Scandal

Brittany and Yazan do not seem to be in a good place at all now and even though Brittany told her fans that his K-1 visa process was going well, clearly they had a falling out.

Yazan tells Shaun, “The problem is that I reached a point that, I became blinded by love. I mean I could not realize that she is really lying to me, she is taking advantage of me. She was dating older guys. Someone sent my father her social media accounts.” While he is speaking, Brittany is seen rolling her eyes and looking very irritated. He also said that his family thought she was a “porn actress.”

That’s when Brittany pulls out the text messages about how he showed his aunt her pictures and she thought Brittany was beautiful. Then she tells Shaun that Yazan has been caught cheating “several times” and “that doesn’t fly with me, little toxic manipulator.”

The new show will premiere of January 4 on the discovery+ streaming service. Every week there will be a different couple featured and we are pretty sure that some of the most dramatic couples will be featured. We have heard rumors about Angela Deem showing up on one or two episodes as well!

90 Day Bares All will show fans just what they have always wanted to see. There will no edits of language, like on TLC, but the show will be a no holds barred look of the couples and what they have been up to lately.

