49ers to play final home game in Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers won’t play another home game at Levi’s Stadium this season.

A local health order that prohibited team contact sports because of COVID-19 spikes caused San Francisco to relocate two games to State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers dropped both of those contests.

As ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported, a 49ers team spokesperson confirmed on Friday that Santa Clara County extending coronavirus-related restrictions to Jan. 8 will keep the team in the Phoenix area through the new year.

San Francisco plays a road game against the Cardinals on Dec. 26 before closing the campaign versus the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 3. The 49ers will host Seattle at State Farm Stadium.

The 49ers are working to get players’ family members to Arizona for Christmas week as the squad prepares to compete at the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday. Those family members will be tested for COVID-19 and permitted to see players as long as all involved test negative for the virus.

“They’re all going to test in when we’re gone so we can see them when we get back,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said of the process during a Thursday appearance on San Francisco radio station KNBR. “That will be a big lift to the guys.”

The 49ers sit at 5-8 ahead of the Dallas game and need more than just three wins to sneak into the NFC’s final postseason spot.