Zoom to lift its 40-minute video call limit for upcoming holidays

Zoom has announced that it’s removing the 40-minute video call limit on free accounts globally for several upcoming holidays.
The free calls will be available on the last day of Hanukkah, Christmas Eve and Christmas day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day and the last day of Kwanzaa.
Here are the dates and times for unlimited meetings:
- 10 a.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 17, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 19
- 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, Dec. 23, to 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 26
- 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 30, to 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 2
“Whether coming together on the final day of Hanukkah, celebrating Christmas, ringing in the New Year, or marking the last days of Kwanzaa, those connecting with friends and family won’t get cut short,” Zoom outlined in a blog post.
Zoom notes that users don’t have to do anything to remove the limit, as it will be automatically lifted during the designated times.
This is a great way for Zoom to ensure that its users don’t have to look for alternatives as they head into the new year following its year of immense success.
Source: Zoom