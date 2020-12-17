Your Thursday Briefing

(Want to get this briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up.)
We’re covering a new analysis of Britain’s slipshod pandemic spending, a move to the right for Emmanuel Macron and an upside to the climate crisis for Russia.
Cronyism and waste in Britain’s pandemic spending
As Britain scrambled for protective gear and other equipment, select companies — many of which had close connections to the governing Conservative Party or no previous experience — reaped billions, according to a New York Times analysis of more than 2,500 contracts.
In some cases, more qualified companies lost out to those with better political connections, which were granted access to a secretive V.I.P. lane that made them about 10 times more likely to be approved for a contract.
Conclusions: While there is no evidence of illegal conduct, there is ample evidence of cronyism, waste and poor due diligence, with officials ignoring or missing red flags, including histories of fraud, human rights abuses, tax evasion and other serious controversies.
Christmas restrictions: Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stuck by a pledge to lift limits on gatherings from Dec. 23 to 27 despite growing calls to abandon the plan as coronavirus cases surge.
Here are the latest updates and maps of the pandemic.
In other developments:
After recent terrorist attacks, Mr. Macron pushed forward bills on security and Islamist extremism that raised alarms among some French, the United Nations and human rights groups, but won favor among right-leaning voters. Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally, is expected to be his main challenger.
Analysis: Despite his center-left origins, Mr. Macron has always been known as a shape-shifter. His slide to the right is regarded by some as a clean break from the first three years of his presidency.
Related: A French court found 14 people guilty of aiding the 2015 attack on the magazine Charlie Hebdo, supplying the attackers with cash, weapons and vehicles.
Gender equality: The mayor of Paris was fined nearly $110,000 for hiring too many women, under a 2012 law intended to address gender imbalance at senior levels of the country’s Civil Service.
A landmark ruling on air pollution
A 9-year-old girl who died of an asthma attack in 2013 became the first person in Britain to officially have air pollution listed as a cause of death, after she was exposed to levels of nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter beyond World Health Organization guidelines.
The death of the girl, Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who was Black, shed a harsh light on how pollution disproportionately affects minorities and deprived families in Britain.
Legal experts said it could open a new door to lawsuits by pollution victims or their families. The girl lived near a major road in southeast London. Her mother said that if she had been told air pollution was contributing to her daughter’s ill health, she would have moved.
Dec. 16, 2020, 7:32 p.m. ET
Context: The effects of air pollution kill an estimated 7 million people around the world every year, according to the W.H.O., with 4.2 million caused by ambient air pollution.
If you have some , this is worth it
How Russia could win the climate crisis
No country stands to gain more from climate change than Russia, above, where warming temperatures are transforming vast swaths of formerly barren land. The spring thaw is coming earlier and earlier, while rainstorms are stronger and wetter, and the process is likely to accelerate.
Russia hopes to seize on its newfound longer growing seasons to refashion itself as one of the planet’s largest producers of food.
Here’s what else is happening
China moon mission: China’s Chang’e-5 spacecraft brought a capsule of rocks and soil from the moon back to Earth. The mission returned the first new cache of lunar samples since 1976.
Snapshot: Above, actors from “Pandemonium,” a new BBC sitcom on life during the pandemic. The show follows a family stuck in a British seaside town after the coronavirus quashes their planned Disneyland vacation. It asks a bold question: Are we ready to laugh about Covid-19 — and is there anything to laugh about?
Cricket ‘catfishing’: Because female tree crickets tend to prefer louder, larger male mates, cricket underdogs fashion mini-megaphones out of leaves to amplify their calls and coax females into mating with them, according to a new study.
What we’re reading: This Outside magazine account of a trip to the Great Barrier Reef, made after the writer’s husband suffered a stroke at 40. It’s a cleareyed look at bliss, travel and what “last-chance tourism” really means.
