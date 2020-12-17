Your Friday Briefing

Only two Carthusian monks, one of whom is pictured above, know the full recipe for Chartreuse, that sharp, bright, profoundly herbal liqueur, with its distinctive shade of acid-green. Even in the pandemic they stuck to their Middle Ages motto: “The cross is steady while the world turns.”

This was never going to be a normal year for the drink, or the monks themselves. But it is hardly the first the Carthusians have reinvented themselves, even as they cling to a way of life that has scarcely changed over almost a thousand years.

Here’s what else is happening

Jeffrey Epstein: Jean-Luc Brunel, a former modeling agent and associate of the financier, was arrested at an airport near Paris this week as part of an investigation into allegations of rape and sexual assault involving Mr. Epstein, including against minors.

Euthanasia: Spanish lawmakers on Thursday voted in favor of a law decriminalizing euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide, making it likely that Spain will join a handful of other countries where terminally ill patients can legally obtain help to end their lives.

Terrorism: Four men involved in a thwarted terrorist attack on a Paris-bound train in 2015 were convicted of attempted murder, complicity and criminal terrorist association. They were sentenced to prison terms ranging from seven years to life.

Sexual assault legislation: Denmark toughened its rape law on Thursday by criminalizing sex without explicit consent. The law previously required proof of violence, threat or evidence that the victim was unable to fend off the assault.

Call center scam: The police in New Delhi say they have arrested over 50 people in connection with a two-year call-center fraud that bilked more than $14 million from over 4,500 Americans.