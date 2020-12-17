Young Buck On Birdman &Lil Wayne Kiss: Baby Never Played With Me Like That!!

Young Buck has addressed the longtime pic of Birdman and Lil Wayne kissing of the lips from years back.

He says Baby never tried to kiss him.

“Let me clear that up, you understand what I’m saying. I never seen Baby play with Juvenile like that,” Buck said. “But Turk is right. I seen him kinda do it in a playful manner. It probably wasn’t how Turk explained to you. I don’t know if it was a Mafia or what it was, but to me, it was something that I viewed as that’s them. I think I seen Wayne, Turk, and even BG kinda push that in a point in time as far as the embracement that he had with them and they had this fatherly bond with Baby like that, so you know, I guess that’s what that came from.”

He made it clear, “Baby never played with me like that,” but he admits he saw it going down.