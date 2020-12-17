Yeelight M2 is a budget LED smart bulb that works with Google’s Seamless Setup

Yeelight is a Xiaomi-backed lightning manufacturer that makes some of the best LED smart bulbs you can buy today. Yeelight’s differentiation comes from the fact that its products are very affordable: the brand routinely delivers bulbs that are identical in quality to Hue smart bulbs for around half the cost.

I’ve used Yeelight smart bulbs for the better part of four years, and they continue to hold up just fine. The brand is now launching its latest LED bulb, dubbed the M2, and the standout feature is Seamless Setup. The bulb is the latest addition to Google’s protocol for setting up smart devices with the Google Home app.

The Yeelight M2 bulb is easy to set up, and doesn’t need a hub to work.

With Seamless Setup, it takes just over a minute to set up the Yeelight M2 with Google Home. Just insert the bulb into a socket (it uses the standard E27 socket), power it up, and open the Google Home app on your phone. You should see a prompt that says, “setup new smart light.”

Follow the on-screen instructions to set up the light bulb, and you can then use a Google Assistant-enabled device like the Nest Audio or Nest Hub to control the lighting. You’ll also find plenty of options in the Google Home app. You can easily change the color of the bulb, adjust the brightness, and add it to light groups with other smart lights.