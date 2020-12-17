Why you should be excited for Netflix’s Shadow and Bone

Now, even if you’ve never heard of the books that inspired Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, there are some very good reasons to get pumped about the adaptation. First and foremost is the name Eric Heisserer, who wrote the screenplays for the Denis Villeneuve-directed Arrival and the 2018 Netflix blockbuster Bird Box. And per that EW piece, it seems even Bardugo couldn’t be happier with Heisserer’s work on Shadow and Bone, stating, “I don’t think I could’ve been more lucky in the person that we found to hand the keys over to.”

And just to tease those who’ve never read any of Bardugo’s books, while Shadow and Bone is generally classified as “young adult” fiction, the stories within are gritty, glorious, and legitimately epic, on a scale and ambition not dissimilar to George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones.

As the “how?” and “where?” of the new series’ intermingling of other “Grishaverse” narratives remains unclear, we’ll go ahead and tell you that the first Shadow and Bone unfolds in the troubled realm of Ravka, an 19th Century Russia-like kingdom split literally in two by a vast chasm of darkness, populated by flesh-feasting monsters. Into this world comes Alina, a lowly orphan girl, who eventually discovers she’s a Grisha, which means she possesses the power to manipulate an element to her will. In Alina’s case, that element is light, which should make clear just how valuable she might be to a world being rapidly consumed by darkness. Without spoiling anything more, you should know the tale she soon finds herself the center of is nothing short of magical — and at times, utterly horrifying.

But you can find that out for yourself when Shadow and Bone makes its Netflix debut in April 2021.