Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar Defend Tom Cruise’s Angry Covid-19 Rant

Tom Cruise has a friend in Whoopi Goldberg. The television personality came to the Hollywood actor’s defense after a leaked audio was made public by the media. In the clip, Tom can be heard scolding his crew on the set of his latest Mission Impossible film for breaking Covid-19 safety protocols. Here’s what you need to know.

Eyewitnesses say that about 50 members of the staff at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire were left absolutely stunned by Cruise’s outburst. This came after two crew members stood less than three feet from each other at a computer screen.

Whoopi Goldberg Defends Tom Cruise’s Covid-19 Rant

Tom Cruise then made it clear that he was feeling frustrated over the fact that he is doing everything he can to keep filming during the pandemic, despite all of the risks. Cruise can be heard screaming in a secret audio, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

During The View on Wednesday, Whoopi defended Tom by saying she understands exactly why he was so angry. She said, “You can get a new camera operator – no disrespect to camera operators. You can get a new sound man. But if [Cruise] is looking over and he can see you not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, it’s kind of like a little bit of a middle finger, in my opinion.”

Whoopi’s The View co-hosts also agreed with her statement.

“I believe that Tom Cruise was completely justified in doing that,” Joy Behar agreed.

However, Sunny Hostin added how people violating protocols, especially in a pandemic, “probably warrants his rage, his anger, his disappointment. Only a Tom Cruise on a set could get away with that… You should never speak to grown adults like the way he just did,” she explained.

