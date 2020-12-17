Where to find The Big Chill in Fortnite season 5

Appropriately, The Big Chill can be found in the snowy mountains in the southeast area of the Fortnite Season 5 map, near Catty Corner. Head to the top of the mountain to find a bright yellow and pink van covered in snow cones, where a NPC named Snowmando will be waiting. They have three speech dots above their head.

The only way to receive The Big Chill is by purchasing it from Snowmando, and it is one of the more expensive Exotic weapons, costing 1,455 gold bars. Thankfully, there are a few different quick ways to earn gold bars in Fortnite, so racking them up shouldn’t take too long.

Snowmando and The Big Chill arrive as part of Fortnite‘s v15.10 update, which introduced the game’s 2020 Winterfest, titled “Operation: Snowdown.” Snowmando gives players new Quests and other new items, plus some winter-themed skins. In addition to The Big Chill, a fiery Exotic weapon can also be obtained from another NPC named Blaze. As fans may remember from Fortnite‘s Winterfest 2019, there’s also going to be opportunities to receive Christmas cosmetics and rewards.