‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Premiere Date Revealed, and Hearties Couldn’t Be More Excited

Hallmark Channel has an early Christmas present for Hearties. When Calls the Heart Season 8 now has an official premiere date, the network revealed on Dec. 17. And it turns out, fans of the show won’t have to wait long to see new episodes.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 premieres in February 2021

The When Calls the Heart Season 7 finale aired in April 2020, and since then, loyal fans have been eagerly awaiting news about when season 8 would arrive. Though series star Erin Krakow announced that the show would be returning for an eighth season right after the cliffhanger season finale aired on April 26, there was no word on when those episodes would air. Well, now we finally have some news.

When Calls the Heart Season 8 will premiere Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

“#Hearties, it’s time to go back to Hope Valley!” the network tweeted when announcing the big news.

‘When Calls the Heart’ fans are thrilled by the news

After a rough 2020, many When Calls the Heart fans couldn’t be more excited to learn their favorite feel-good TV show would be returning early next year.

“Cannot wait !!!!! Finishing up my 6th WCTH marathon of the year!” one person commented on Instagram.

“Two months away! Looking forward to it!” another wrote.

Others fans commented that they’d marked the premiere date on their calendars and said the new season “can’t come fast enough.”

Get a ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 sneak peek on Christmas Day

Hearties will have to wait a few months to find out what’s next for Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Lucas (Chris McNally), Nathan (Kevin McGarry), and the rest of the residents of Hope Valley. But they’ll get a glimpse of what’s to come when Hallmark Channel shares a special look at When Calls the Heart Season 8 on Christmas Day.

On Dec. 25, Hallmark Channel will rebroadcast the 2019 When Calls the Heart Christmas special, Home for Christmas. The special will be hosted by When Calls the Heart cast members and also feature a sneak peek at season 8.

What to expect from the new season of ‘When Calls the Heart’

While we don’t know much about what to expect in season 8, Hallmark promises that the new episodes will have “more surprises and challenges in store for the residents of Hope Valley,” according to Entertainment Tonight, which was the first to share the news of the premiere date.

We also know that season 8 will have 12 episodes rather than the usual 10, a change that helps take the sting out of not having a new Christmas special for 2020. Plus, a new family — the Canfields — will be moving to Hope Valley.

As for the show’s big love triangle, fans are hoping that Elizabeth finally decides between Lucas and Nathan. Back in late July, the show’s producer Brian Bird revealed that one season 8 episode would be titled “Honestly, Elizabeth.”

“Uh… #Hearties… my heart is in my throat… and I can’t get it to go back where it belongs. Wow,” he tweeted, along with a photo of the script. While some fans accused him of stirring the pot, others thought the title might mean Elizabeth finally has some heart-to-heart conversations with both of her would-be suitors. But for now, Hearties will just have to speculate — and tune in to find out what happens when the show returns in February.

