‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 8 Premiere Date, Returning February 2021

Hallmark Channel will return to Hope Valley in the new year.

The cable network has announced that When Calls the Heart Season 8 will premiere on Sunday, Feb. 21, at 9/8c. What’s more, Hallmark has ordered two additional episodes, expanding this season’s count to 12 episodes — the most since Season 1. (Subsequent seasons ran anywhere from seven to 10 episodes a piece.)

Viewers will get their first taste of Season 8 when Hallmark re-airs the 2019 Christmas movie, When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas, on Friday, Dec. 25. In addition, Season 7 will be available to stream on the Hallmark Movies Now subscription service, beginning Dec. 26.

When Calls the Heart wrapped production on Season 8 on Nov. 17, amid on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “It’s hard to describe the emotions I’m feeling,” series star Erin Krakow said on Instagram. “Pride, happiness, relief, longing… it’s always bittersweet.

“This season more than ever, our WCTH family took excellent care of each other and I’m so grateful,” she continued. “That said, despite the pandemic, things really didn’t feel THAT different. And that’s because we’ve ALWAYS cared for each other. Fewer hugs this season, but still so much love! I just love our cast [and] crew, and I’m already sad to have left our sweet little Hope Valley bubble. So I sincerely hope we’ll all be back together soon filming more WCTH!”

In addition to When Calls the Heart‘s eighth season, Hallmark Channel viewers can look forward to additional seasons of fellow original series Good Witch (which was previously picked up for Season 7) and Chesapeake Shores (which was renewed for Season 5).

