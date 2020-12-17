What went wrong with Mass Effect: Andromeda

By the time Mass Effect: Andromeda went into full production, BioWare had offices across three cities: Montreal, Edmonton, and Austin. Much like EA had its one engine policy for Frostbite, BioWare had adopted a “One BioWare” initiative. Crucial projects like Mass Effect: Andromeda were contributed to by team members from all three locations.

While global studios like Ubisoft have proven that this model can work, those companies employ experienced production teams to coordinate international efforts. BioWare didn’t have that level of expertise when developing Mass Effect: Andromeda, according to Kotaku. Even trying to coordinate videoconferencing between the three locations was costing the team time. Cross studio politics between locations became toxic. The developers at the BioWare’s flagship Edmonton studio described Montreal as floundering, and Montreal accused Edmontons of stealing concepts and staff members for Anthem and Dragon Age: Inquisition.

More than a dozen people left BioWare Montreal in 2014, and the positions vacated were not always filled, leaving even more crucial staffing shortages. Casey Hudson, the driving force behind the first three Mass Effect titles and lead on Anthem, abruptly left the company in August of 2014. Gérard Lehiany left soon after, and by the end of the year, Andromeda was rudderless.