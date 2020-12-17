What Was Carroll O’Connor’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

Carroll O’Connor died on June 21, 2001. He starred in many classic television shows and movies. Here’s a look at the All in the Family star’s life, career, and net worth.

Carroll O’Connor’s movies and TV shows

Carroll O’Connor with the cast of ‘All in the Family’ | CBS via Getty Images

O’Connor made his television acting debut in a 1951 TV movie titled The Whiteheaded Boy. He played the role of Donagh Brosnan. After that, he had an uncredited role as a truck driver in the 1958 film The Defiant Ones. From 1960 to 1961, O’Connor appeared in the television series Armstrong Circle Theatre.

O’Connor is best known for his starring role as Archie Bunker in All in the Family. The show aired from 1971 to 1979. O’Connor is also known for his appearances in Mad About You, Party of Five, In the Heat of the Night, and Archie Bunker’s Place. His last on-screen appearance was in the 2000 film Return to Me. He played the role of Marty O’Reilly.

During an interview with Dick Clark on American Band Stand, O’Connor said he didn’t always play comedic roles. He spent part of his career playing roles that were more on the serious side. He said he played generals, admirals, judges, lawyers, and very little comedy when he first began acting.

O’Connor also said he spent some of his time as a New York City high school teacher when he couldn’t land acting jobs. He told Clark that he would encourage people to take up acting as a career if they have the talent. However, he said they should also be prepared to spend many years not making money before making it big.

Carroll O’Connor’s awards

O’Connor has received many recognitions for his work. In 1972, he received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for All in the Family. He also received a Primetime Emmy Award in 1972, 1977, 1978, and 1979 for his starring role in All in the Family.

In 1981, he received a Peabody Award for “Archie Alone: Part 2.” This episode, which aired during the series Archie Bunker’s Place, focused on the death of his character’s wife, Edith. In 1989, O’Connor won an Emmy Award for In the Heat of the Night.

Highest-grossing films

Television wasn’t the only place Carroll displayed his acting talent. He also made quite a few movies during his career.

Carroll’s highest-grossing film was the 1963 movie Cleopatra, which had worldwide box office earnings of $71 million. This includes $14 million at the international box office and $57 million domestically.

His other high-grossing films include Hawaii (1966), with worldwide box office earnings of $34.5 million; Return to Me (2000), with worldwide box office earnings of $32.6 million; and The Devil’s Brigade (1968), with $8 million in worldwide box office earnings.

Carroll O’Connor’s net worth

At the time of his death, O’Connor had an estimated net worth of $20 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.