What the shapes of the beings in Soul mean

In the ethereal world Pixar has created for Soul, there’s a Great Beyond where souls go after their bodies die, and there’s a Great Before, where souls go to develop personality traits before being sent to Earth. The souls we see in the Great Before all look alike, which makes sense. They haven’t been shaped by any life experiences yet, so they’re these generic-looking round shapes that are ready to be molded by whatever body they assume in life.

As Pete Docter states, after a soul has been to Earth and has lived through various events, the soul itself changes to adopt some of the traits of the individual. As he puts it, “Once they go live, our thought was ‘Life changes you.’ It’s the reason why souls go to Earth, is to be shaped by life. And so their soul shape is gonna be formed in reflection of who they were on Earth.” Naturally, there are some pretty distinguishing characteristics you can see on Joe’s soul, such as his signature hat and glasses. At various points in the movie, he encounters other souls who have already lived, who wear bow ties or have their hair a certain way.

Of course, there's a practical aspect of this in that the audience needs to be able to tell who is who. It would get confusing real quick if everyone's souls looked alike, and we didn't know until someone spoke who they were; however, it makes for a nice bit of world-building that the forces behind-the-scenes of Pixar managed to come up with an in-universe explanation for why souls look different.

