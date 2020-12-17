What Jamie Foxx admitted to struggling with on Soul

That might come as a surprise, given that Soul is far from Jamie Foxx’s first foray into the animated realm, having played a quippy little canary in 2011’s Rio and its 2014 sequel. But it seems that, even as successful as those films were, Foxx told Screen Rant that working with Pixar Animation is a very different game, with his Soul co-directors asking the actor to adjust his approach to his craft during his time in studio. More precisely, they encouraged the actor to worry less about using his face to convey emotion, and focus more on delivering his lines.

“When I first walked in, I was trying to do facial expressions and all, and they were like, ‘Jamie, we can’t see you.’ But working with Pete [Docter] and Kemp [Powers], they would guide me through it to make sure that we were not only getting the words said right but having it done with compassion if we needed it, or excitement, or anger. And then at the end, they would say, ‘That sounds animated.’ Once you get that stamp, you look at it and it’s like, ‘Wow, it really makes sense,’ because we can see the finished product is amazing.”

Those familiar with Foxx’s rather, ahem, animated real-life personality will find it quite easy to visualize him hamming it up in the studio while giving voice to Soul‘s star player. And that blessed image alone is likely enough to peak one’s interest in the film. But what’s truly fascinating about this anecdote is Docter’s and Power’s approach to their star — because it never would’ve occurred to us that an actor’s facial expressions could detract from a performance.

Soul hits Disney+ on December 25, 2020.