we’re in ‘tunnel’ of negotiations By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester

LONDON () – The United Kingdom will work flat out for a Brexit trade deal and negotiators are in “tunnel” negotiations but if a deal with the European Union is not possible then the country will be prepared, Home Secretary Priti Patel said on Thursday.

“First of all, the prime minister and the government, we’ve all been very clear we are not walking away, we will continue to negotiate to get this free-trade agreement,” Patel told LBC radio.

“You used metaphors: We are in that tunnel of negotiation and our teams continue to work incredibly hard,” Patel said.

The “tunnel” is a term for an intense final stage of secretive, make-or-break negotiations.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR