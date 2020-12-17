We finally know when Chaos Walking will hit theaters

Chaos Walking originally began filming in August 2017 (via ComingSoon.net), and was first scheduled to come out in March 2019. However, in the spring of 2018, it was reported that the movie would be undergoing a round of “significant” reshoots that would last between two and three weeks at either the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019.

That proved to be difficult scheduling-wise, as Holland and Ridley were both also slated to film huge franchise projects at the same time: Spider-Man: Far From Home for Holland and Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker for Ridley. Because of this, the reshoots had to be delayed to April 2019, which also meant the intended March 2019 release date was thrown out the window. Near the end of that month, it was reported the original cut of Chaos Walking was so bad it was deemed “unreleasable.”

The reshoots and delayed release meant the movie inadvertently slid right into the COVID-19 window, which presumably accounts for why we’re just now getting a new premiere date. That said, we did get a trailer for Chaos Walking back in November 2020, and that hopefully served as a salve for fans of the novels who have been waiting with bated breath since 2017 to get a look at this adaptation.

Barring any other hiccups, we’ll finally get to see Chaos Walking on March 5, 2021.