Warp Finance reportedly loses up to $8M in flash loan attack By Cointelegraph

Warp Finance reportedly loses up to $8M in flash loan attack
DeFi lending protocol Warp Finance has reportedly suffered a flash loan attack resulting in the loss of as much as $8 million in digital assets.
Reports are coming in that an attacker has made off with between $1 million, to as much as $8 million according to DeFi Prime. The losses follow a series of flash loans that have exploited vulnerabilities in the Warp Finance protocol.
