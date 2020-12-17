Walmart partners with TikTok to sell merchandise while livestreaming By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
2/2

© . FILE PHOTO: The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rosemead

2/2

() – Walmart (NYSE:) Inc, which is looking to invest in TikTok, said on Thursday it would partner with the Chinese-owned video-sharing app to sell items seen on a livestream by creators featuring the retailer’s fashion merchandise.

Walmart said https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/12/17/you-can-now-shop-walmart-on-the-hottest-place-on-the-internet-tiktok viewers on TikTok, which reaches 100 million U.S. users a month, can shop for fashion items featured in content from popular creators without having to leave the platform. The livestream will take place on Friday on Walmart’s profile page on TikTok.

The livestream will feature national brands like Champion, Jordache, Kendall + Kylie and some private brands including Free Assembly, Scoop and Sofia Jeans, Walmart said.

“It gives us a new way to engage with users and reach potential new customers,” William White, Walmart’s U.S. chief marketing officer, wrote in a blog post.

The world’s largest retailer’s planned investment in TikTok will help it engage with younger audience and supercharge its battle against Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) in e-commerce and online advertising. But political tensions between the United States and China and uncertainty continue to stand in the way.

Walmart’s online sales have catapulted during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers avoiding crowds fearing they would contract the virus are shopping more from the comfort from their homes.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR