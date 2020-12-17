WA imposes new COVID19 border control rules after new Sydney cluster

From midnight tonight, all New South Wales arrivals into Western Australia will be required to self-quarantine for two weeks as the Sydney northern beaches coronavirus cluster swelled to 17 people.

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the cluster had elevated NSW from a “very low risk” state to a “low risk” state.

From tomorrow, people arriving from NSW will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, and have a COVID-19 test on day 11.

Planes were stuck on the Perth tarmac for hours as airport authorities adjusted to the new rules changes.

People who had been in NSW at any from December 11, and had arrived in WA before the midnight cut-off, will have to self-quarantine, front for a COVID-19 test as soon as possible, and stay isolated until a negative result is returned.

They too will have to take another COVID-19 test on the 11th day since their arrival in WA.

It is the second in the past 12 hours that WA has intensified restrictions with NSW.

Earlier, planes full of passengers from NSW were left stalled on the tarmac at Perth Airport after WA changed its COVID-19 restrictions mid-flight.

The WA government changed the protocols for NSW arrivals as flights were in mid-air.

Police were at the airport in force to help process the amount of coronavirus tests that were needed, but it was still hours before the passengers were able to disembark.

Still, the entry process could soon get tougher with WA Premier Mark McGowan refusing to rule out the return of the full hard border.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in New South Wales very closely and provide any further updates when necessary and appropriate,” he said in a statement.

“We are very concerned there will be many more community cases in NSW.

“I understand these changes will cause frustration and uncertainty for some people, and be very upsetting for many families looking to reunite and spend Christmas together.

“This has been a difficult decision to make, but we need to follow the health advice and do what is in the best interest of all Western Australians.”

Mr McGowan said WA Police will contact all arrivals about the changes.

Thousands of people across Sydney’s northern beaches have been asked to stay home as a coronavirus cluster in the area grows.

There are now 17 people linked to the cluster and the NSW Government has requested that people in the area do not leave their houses.

Anyone who lives from The Spit Bridge in Manly to Palm Beach has been asked to stay home.

Today’s new cases include a man in his 60s from Frenchs Forest; the aged care worker, who is aged in her 60s; and her partner, a man aged in his 70s.

The Frenchs Forest man is a drummer for the band Nothing Too Serious and “travelled extensively” to perform at a number of venues from Avalon to Penrith while potentially infectious.