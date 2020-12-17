Virgin Mobile launches several hot deals for the holidays

Holiday sales are launching at various Canadian carriers, and Virgin Mobile’s latest promotion is no exception with discounts on phones, plans and more.
Plans
Starting with plans, Virgin Mobile is offering double data when you get anything more than a $50 bring-your-own-plan.
The offers below specifically apply to new customers:
- $50 for 8GB of data
- $55 for 12GB of data
- $60 for 16GB of data
- $75 for 20GB of data
These plans also feature unlimited Canada-wide minutes and messaging, call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling.
Virgin seems to specify that its 4GB for $45 plan is for new activations only, which indicates that the other promotions ($50 and up) are available for those who want to switch to these plans. Virgin is also offering the same plans for those who want to upgrade to a new device and new customers.
Phones
For those who want a new handset this holiday season, the Pixel 4a is $0 down followed by a $15 tab for 24 months.
With the LG Velvet 5G, you’re paying $0 upfront and then pay your monthly charge of $15 for two years. This means you’re paying $360 for the handset plus the cost of your plan.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also on sale for $0 upfront and then an additional $30 per month after that.
For the iPhone 11, you’ll similarly pay $0 upfront and then an additional $30 per month for two years.
Virgin is also offering some accessories for 50 percent off (in-store only), and as part of this sale, Apple’s AirPods are $189.98.
There are more deals available on Virgin’s website.