Virat Kohli Nathan Lyon DRS non review in India Australia cricket Test

To review or not review?

Like it or not, DRS decision making has become one of the most critical parts of a cricket captain’s job.

And Australian skipper Tim Paine’s poor track record continued against India today as rival captain Virat Kohli got a life.

Kohli was on 16 on day one at the Adelaide Oval when a Nathan Lyon delivery appeared to brush his gloves before being caught by Paine down the leg side.

After being given not out by the on field umpire, Paine consulted with Lyon and his close in fielders on whether or not to review.

Virat Kohli. (Getty)

Short leg Matthew Wade was keen but Lyon was not and Paine elected to keep all three of his DRS cards in his pocket.

“Definitely ball on glove,” Brett Lee said on Fox Cricket, while Kerry O’Keeffe was also convinced.

“I just thought there was a sheepishness about Kohli’s initial look,” O’Keeffe said.

“He felt something I think.

“They can turn a game.”

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle was also “surprised” by the non-review while Adam Gilchrist thought there was an element of doubt.

“There is certainly a white mark there, was it there previously, or has that come from rubbing on top of the blade?” Gilchrist said.

Starc strikes second ball

“Matt Wade was interested, the man under the helmet on the off-side was interested.

“What does Snicko say?

“There was a little wobble there, wasn’t there?”

Lyon was interviewed by Fox Cricket shortly after and understandably looked disappointed.

“He hit it, did he?” Lyon asked.

“I didn’t hear anything.

“It wasn’t my best ball so I’ll have to make up for it.”

Cummins presents Green with Australian cap

Australia’s greatest off-spinner proceeded to do just that, removing India’s modern ‘Wall’ Cheteshwar Pujara for a patient 43 off 160 balls.

And this time Paine was bang on, successfully using the DRS system to overturn umpire Bruce Oxenford’s not out decision as Marnus Labuschagne held on to the catch.

Kohli was eventually run out for 74 after he won the toss and elected to bat first.

Cricinfo crunched the numbers in an interesting study in March, revealing which countries were the best and worst reviewers.

The study covered reviews since September 28, 2017 and Pakistan fared best with a 34.6 per cent success rate.

Australia ranked seventh of the Test playing nations with a 26.6 per cent hit rate.