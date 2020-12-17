Vietnam says regrets U.S. decision to sanction firm over Iran-related trade By

© . FILE PHOTO: Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at a news conference in Hanoi
HANOI () – Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it regretted a U.S. decision to sanction a Vietnamese company relating to the transport of petroleum products from Iran.
“Trade relation between Vietnam and Iran are transparent and lawful,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a daily press briefing.
Hang said Vietnam fully observed United Nations resolutions and handled any violations accordingly.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.