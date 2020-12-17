Vietnam says regrets U.S. decision to sanction firm over Iran-related trade By

© . FILE PHOTO: Vietnamese foreign ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang speaks at a news conference in Hanoi



HANOI () – Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it regretted a U.S. decision to sanction a Vietnamese company relating to the transport of petroleum products from Iran.

“Trade relation between Vietnam and Iran are transparent and lawful,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a daily press briefing.

Hang said Vietnam fully observed United Nations resolutions and handled any violations accordingly.