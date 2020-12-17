Verizon 5G: Everything you need to know

Verizon 5G is growing fast as with one of the largest mmWave networks paired with a growing nationwide network using spectrum sharing. The mmWave network is called Ultra Wideband and has been around for quite a while now but the coverage was very limited. On October 13, 2020, Verizon launched its nationwide 5G network and is looking to catch up to T-Mobile and AT,amp;T, both of which launched nationwide 5G networks in late 2019. With coverage in most big cities, Verizon expects to cover 200 million people. Understanding how each carrier will deploy 5G can be confusing but we’ve been keeping tabs on all of them. Here is everything you need to know about Verizon’s newest and fastest wireless network.

Jump to:

Unlimited data Verizon Play More Unlimited

Plenty of data with 5G access included If you’re ready to try out one of the fastest 5G networks, Verizon’s Play More gives you plenty of data with Disney+ included.

When will my area even get 5G? If you have a phone that supports the newer nationwide 5G network and you live in a big city, there’s a chance you’re covered. This network now covers 230 million customers in 2,700 cities. Check out Verizon’s 5G coverage map to see if you’re covered. This network shares spectrum with Verizon’s LTE network with the tower allocating spectrum as needed based on demand.

Source: Verizon

Ultra Wideband is fast but coverage is low Verizon now has 61 cities with some level of UWB 5G coverage. This also includes coverage in 48 stadiums and arenas as well as seven airports. It makes a lot of sense to deploy UWB in stadiums and airports as these areas can be very crowded and even if they have Wi-Fi, it can be tragically slow. Even if you live in one of these cities, you can expect to be on LTE or nationwide 5G most of the time due to the relatively poor coverage capabilities of mmWave 5G networks like UWB. Its high frequency also results in poor building penetration meaning if there’s a wall between you and a Verizon 5G node, you’re probably going to be using LTE. If you want to see if your area has coverage, Verizon has released a set of maps showing the current coverage for its 5G UWB network. Coverage is progressing but there’s still a long way to go. Cities with UWB coverage Akron, OH

Anaheim, CA

Ann Arbor, MI

Arlington, TX

Atlanta, GA

Baltimore, MD

Boise, ID

Boston, MA

Charlotte, NC

Chicago, IL

Cincinnati, OH

Cleveland, OH

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Des Moines, IA

Detroit, MI

Durham, NC

Fort Wayne, IN

Grand Rapids, MI

Greensboro, NC

Hampton Roads, VA

Hartford, CT

Hoboken, NJ

Houston, TX

Indianapolis, IN

Jersey City, NJ

Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas, NV

Little Rock, AR

Los Angeles, CA

Louisville, KY

Memphis, TN

Miami, FL

Milwaukee, WI

Minneapolis, MN

Nashville, TN

New York, NY

Norfolk, VA

Oklahoma City, OK

Omaha, NE

Panama City, FL

Philadelphia, PA

Phoenix, AZ

Providence, RI

Raleigh, NC

Richmond, VA

Saint Petersburg, FL

Salt Lake City, UT

San Diego, CA

San Francisco, CA

San Jose, CA

Sarasota, FL

Sioux Falls, SD

Spokane, WA

St. Louis, MO

St. Paul, MN

Syracuse, NY

Tampa, FL

Tucson, AZ,

Washington D.C. Ultra Wideband 5G expansion is going to be much more cumbersome than 4G deployment due to the sheer number of towers needed. Verizon’s Ultra Wideband 5G deployment uses mmWave, or millimeter-wave, technology. While very fast and capable of handling many devices connected, each tower covers a much smaller area than previous cell technology. Here’s every U.S. city with 5G coverage right now What tech is Verizon using? Verizon has launched a 5G network with both DSS and mmWave. DSS, or dynamic spectrum sharing, shares spectrum between the older LTE network and a sub-6 5G network as needed. This will help Verizon keep up with an increasing 5G load without disabling portions of its LTE network.

Source: Verizon

Ultra Wideband or UWB is how Verizon is branding its millimeter-wave (mmWave) 5G. This name refers to the vast amounts of spectrum Verizon has access to in the higher frequency bands of 5G. That’s above 24Ghz. To put that in perspective, a wireless router in your home uses frequencies at 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz. This spectrum can carry a huge amount of data but is much weaker at building penetration, needing a nearly unobstructed line of sight with the tower. Which devices should I get to be 5G ready?

While you may be tempted to grab an unlocked 5G phone like the Galaxy S20, keep in mind that most of these phones will not be able to use Verizon’s 5G network. It’s unclear if unlocked phones will support Verizon’s nationwide 5G network so your best bet is to get done directly from Verizon. Luckily, Verizon’s power has led companies like Samsung, LG, and OnePlus to make specific UW versions of phones that can access Verizon’s UWB network. Your best bet for a compatible phone is to buy it through Verizon. Verizon even has a Galaxy Tab S7 5G available. If you’re looking to get some work done, Verizon has a couple of hotspots that can access its network. Notably, the MiFi M2100 5G UW from Inseego supports both mmWave and sub-6 5G as well as Wi-Fi 6. With support for up to 30 connected devices, it can be a great way to get a lot of devices online in a pinch. Which plan do I need for access? All Verizon plans will have access to the nationwide 5G network for now extra cost. If you have a phone that supports the network, you will be able to access it without changing your plan or paying any extra. Currently, UWB is included with Verizon’s Play More, Do More, and Get More Unlimited plans, which offer unlimited data on 5G, including unlimited hotspot usage. It also increases the streaming video resolution from 720p to 4K. If you have the Start Unlimited plan, you can add 5G for $10 per month.

Play More Do More Get More UWB 5G data unlimited unlimited unlimited UWB 5G hotspot unlimited unlimited unlimited UWB 5G video 4K 4K 4K Premium data 50GB 50GB 50GB LTE hotspot 15GB 15GB 30GB Talk and text unlimited unlimited unlimited LTE video Up to 720p Up to 720p Up to 720p Mexico and Canada talk and text talk and text talk and text Apple Music 6 months 6 months included Disney+, Hulu, ESPN + included 6 months included

5G access can also be added to the entry-level Start Unlimited plan for $10 per month. Verizon Prepaid still doesn’t have any plans that include 5G access and MVNOs, for the most part, have been slow to buy into 5G. US Mobile, however, offers 5G at $100 for three months. Best 5G Plan in 2020 Does it do home internet?

Source: Samuel Contreras / Android Central

With approximate speeds of 300Mbps, using Verizon’s 5G Home service may be the replacement for wired home internet we’ve been waiting for. As a $50 per month service with an existing Verizon Wireless plan and $70 without, this service is very competitive with most ISPs. The coverage issues noted above are not an issue with this usage because a powerful and precisely placed receiver converts the 5G signal into traditional home internet with a stationary router. This router provides customers with all of the normal connections expected of a router such as Ethernet connections. Is 5G worth it for most people?

If you have a fairly new phone with support for Verizon’s full LTE Advanced network, then you probably won’t get that much of a benefit from 5G just yet. Once Verizon has a sub-6 network in place and accessible, it will make a lot more sense. For many people, the jump to 5G isn’t even available yet and may not be for quite some time. As an enthusiast, I’m thrilled about the concept of 5G bringing fast connections to more people than has been possible with fiber-optic connections. Verizon being able to deliver fiber-optic levels of performance to a phone can help drive competition between ISPs as we have never seen. 7 reasons to be excited about 5G

Unlimited data Verizon Play More Unlimited

Plenty of data with 5G UWB access included If you’re ready to try out one of the fastest 5G networks, Verizon’s Play More gives you plenty of data with Disney+ included.