Varun Dhawan reveals he is eager to marry Natasha Dalal



Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a serious relationship with each other for years now. They have

come a long way and are now set to get married soon. Though the date is not out in public yet, rumours are rife that it might happen in 2021. Varun recently appeared on a talk show where he spoke about why Natasha and him never had a live-in relationship. He said that though they as a couple were okay with it, their parents were apprehensive about the same. He said, “I think after a certain period when you decide that you want to live with each other, like me and she would have like, not mind living together, having a living in scene.”

Talking about if live-in works better for him or marriage, he said, “Marriage obviously now coming into this time period, after you have been with someone for so long, I felt like getting married is after I saw my brother and my Bhabhi and after they had, my niece has come, Nyra. So, when I saw my niece, is like this is good! And even Natasha, I think her parents and she has been pretty chilled in that sense.” Well, we can’t wait for the wedding bells to ring Varun!