US senator asks Netflix, Hulu, more streaming services to waive fees over Christmas

In a letter addressed to executives at Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Hulu, King wrote that free access to streaming platforms could help incentivise people to stay indoors and avoid public gatherings.

“As organisations around the country continue to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus, or Covid-19, I am reaching out to discuss and consider the unique role that your companies play in providing content-based activities this holiday season,” wrote King.

“Specifically, I encourage you to temporarily remove any cost considerations for use of your services for current non-subscribers as a public service to who are seeking to remain safe and indoors this holiday season, as opposed to the risks involved as the nation sees a dramatic surge in pandemic cases.

“At this time, we must find ways to incentivise people to follow guidance from the CDC, their employer, local public health officials, or school leaders,” King continued. “Unfortunately, some Americans are likely to choose to ignore public health advice and carry on their typical holiday traditions instead of remaining safely at home.

“While your platforms would likely experience greater traffic as a consequence of extending service, we encourage you to provide temporary service at no cost to non-subscribers as a way to encourage people to make responsible choices and safely navigate this holiday season,” he finished.

In the pandemic’s early days, King advocated for better internet access for families working from home, urging eight major providers to improve remote technologies.