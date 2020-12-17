Upgrade material in Fenyx Rising’s loading screen

As it turns out, there are multiple ways to interact with the loading screens throughout Immortals Fenyx Rising. While next-gen consoles have aimed to mostly do away with cumbersome loading times, the developers still hid secrets for players to find while they wait a bit for the game to resume. Depending on the loading screen, gamers on Reddit have discovered that they can do fun things like pull open a castle door or spot butterflies in the corners of the screen if they look around a bit.

During some loading screens, players have discovered that they can snag some of the Adamantine Shards that fly toward Fenyx. The only drawback to this is that you have to act extremely fast, especially if you’re playing the game on a next-gen console. Some players have reported that the load times on the PS5 version of Immortals are so brief that they couldn’t snag a Shard before the interlude was over.

Still, a couple of free upgrade tokens is still a pretty good deal, even if you have to scramble to grab them.