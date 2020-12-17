Univision Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Bad timing and crazy ex-girlfriends

Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Cristina Olasábal (Iliana Fox) is a total nut job. Of course, that was already clear, but she kicked it up a notch tonight. Meanwhile, Elisa Cantú Robles (Angelique Boyer) got another very lucky break and we have yet another example of a man who completely neglects his family for a woman. And at the worst possible time. Here’s what happened and what might be next.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Lucky break

First, Imperio de mentiras spoilers indicate Elisa is a luck woman. Leonardo “Leo” Velasco Rodríguez (Andrés Palacios) had to leave her behind, because he had a meeting with Cristina that day. He considered skipping, but Mario Garduño (Ricardo Reynaud) and Elisa agreed it’d be better for him if he showed up as expected. Elisa had a small problem while he was gone.

It seems that employee wasn’t as much of a problem as we thought. The police came to the same motel, but she didn’t tell them she was there and in a certain room. In fact, she later went to Elisa to warn her. It bought some time, and allowed Elisa to warn him the cops had already been there. But things are getting more complicated.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Beyond Crazy

Mostly, this is because of Cristina. She already suspected Leo was helping Elisa. Especially as it’s no secret had has feeling for her. However, Cristina thinks she and Leo still have a chance. Beyond delusional, in our opinion.

To make things worse, she is using her position against him. Cristina threatened she’d ruin both him and Elisa. Unless, of course, he went to her place tonight. I don’t think you need to guess what she wants. Again… beyond out there. We have a feeling there’s a reason they broke up.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: Trashy

Finally, we’ve been talking about a character on Vencer el Desamor that’s complete trash. While José Luis Velasco Rodríguez (Hernán Mendoza) at least seems to be more attentive to his family, there’s one respect in which they’re alike. As with this other character, a medical crisis came up. In José Luis’ case, Leslie Velasco (Assira Abbate) was rushed to the hospital after vomiting blood. She needs more blood desperately, and José Luis has the same type. However, he chose to ignore the call from Sara Rodríguez de Velasco (Patricia Reyes Spíndola) to make time with Adriana Sánchez (Luz Ramos). We have a feeling José Luis will end up regretting that choice. Which is more than we’re willing to say for this other character.

Imperio de mentiras spoilers: The teasers

Finally, let’s take a look at what’s up tonight. Cristina sets a trap for Elisa, but Leo will threaten her with a gun to get Elisa out of this. This will totally make everything better, we’re sure.

Meanwhile, Leslie gets diagnosed with leukemia and the Cantú Robles sisters have a problem. They’re not happy about the idea of naming Fabricio Serrano (Javier Jattin) president of the company. We’ll see if they can actually do anything to stop it, though.