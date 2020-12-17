U.S. Treasury Department seeks to water down Trump’s Chinese securities ban

© . A vehicle drives past the U.S. Treasury Department in Washington
() – The United States Treasury Department is seeking to water down an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump that bars Americans from in Chinese companies with suspected ties to Beijing’s military, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The Treasury wanted to exclude Chinese subsidiaries from the ban but the effort has been met with opposition from the Pentagon and U.S. State Department, the report added https://on.ft.com/3nwheVp.
