U.S, Labor Market Slows Further as Initial Jobless Claims Hit 885,000 By .com





By Geoffrey Smith

.com — The number of people filing initial claims for jobless benefits rose again to a new three-month high last week, indicating that the pace of layoffs due to the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating.

The Labor Department said 885,000 initial claims were filed last week, and revised the previous week’s number up by 12,000 to 865,000. Economists had counted on a decline to 800,000.

That’s the highest level since early September. The news comes a day after figures showing that retail sales fell 1.1% in November, their first monthly decline in six months. Together, the figures show a clear loss of momentum in the economy under pressure from a pandemic that has gained in strength with the onset of winter and with the increased transmission opportunities created by the election campaign and the holiday shopping season.