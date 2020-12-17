Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Neighbors Don’t Want Him Back When He Leaves The White House!!

The next-door neighbors of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lagoprivate club in Palm Beach do not want him back when he leaves the White House.

According to The Washington Post, the demand was made via a letter delivered to the town of Palm Beach and also addressed to the U.S. Secret Service.

According to the neighbors, Trump lost his legal right to live at Mar-a-Lago because of an agreement he signed in the early 1990s when he converted the storied estate from his private residence to a private club.

“There’s absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club,” said Glenn Zeitz, a nearby Palm Beach homeowner, per the publication. “Basically he’s playing a dead hand. He’s not going to intimidate or bluff people, because we’re going to be there.”

“There is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence,” said a Trump business organization spokesman stated anonymously.