Trump Appointee Demanded COVID-19 ‘Herd Immunity’: We Want Them Infected!!

According to a shocking new report, t top Trump appointee urged top health officials to embrace a “herd immunity” approach to Covid-19 and allow millions of Americans to be infected by the virus.

Politico got a hold of the emails which appeared to explain why the administration had such a laid back response to the deadly virus.

“There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials. “Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…” Alexander added.

More than 300,000 Americans have passed away from COVI-19.

In an email, Alexander also wrote that: “[I]t may be that it will be best if we open up and flood the zone and let the kids and young folk get infected” in order to get “natural immunity…natural exposure.”