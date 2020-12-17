Trevor Lawrence opens up about possibly playing for Jets

Trevor Lawrence does not sound like someone preparing to engineer an effort to avoid playing for the New York Jets in 2021.

The Jets are the favorites to land the No. 1 pick in next April’s draft. Lawrence will be the top quarterback on the board, and would be among the favorites to be picked first overall. The Clemson star was asked on Wednesday’s “The Dan Patrick Show” about potentially playing for the Jets and being prepared for the rebuild that would come with that. Lawrence simply said he was ready to play in the NFL and help however he could.

“I’m really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is and just have the opportunity,” Lawrence said. “I know some of the stuff I say sounds cliche, but just to have the opportunity to go somewhere, help someone rebuild if that’s what it is or whatever, just win. That’s something I love doing. I think that’s what I’m best at is winning, regardless of stats or whatever it is, that’s what I love. Just to have that chance, obviously, some places it’ll be more of a challenge than others, but I think I’m up for it.”

That doesn’t sound like a guy who doesn’t want to play for New York, as one franchise legend feared. The Jets are a mess, and the notion that Lawrence might want to look for any other situation would be understandable. However, he seems open to the challenge.