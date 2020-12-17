Tom Cruise Completely Flips Out On Mission Impossible Crew Members For Not Masking Up Aftermath

There is a new audio tape that features Hollywood actor Tom Cruise apparently flipping out into set workers who apparently broke Covid-19 rules on the set of Mission: Impossible. Sources say that the megastar has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure that everyone is following social distancing rules while filming in Britain.

According to The Sun, Cruise flew into a rage after spotting to crew members standing close together. He tore into them by shouting, “If I see you doing it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

Tom Cruise Flips Out On Film Crew Members For Not Masking Up

Cruise can also be heard screaming, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

Eyewitnesses say that about 50 members of the staff at the Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire were left absolutely stunned by Cruise’s outburst. Apparently, two crew members stood less than three feet from each other at a computer screen. Tom Cruise then made it clear that he was feeling frustrated over the fact that he is doing everything he can to keep filming during the pandemic, despite all of the risks.

He went on: “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f—ing homes because our industry is shut down.”

“We are not shutting this f—ing movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

This comes after Cruise held crisis talks with the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, after 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for the virus.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.